Sanath Nishantha suspended from parliament for two weeks

Posted by Editor on November 22, 2023 - 9:50 am

State Minister Sanath Nishantha was suspended from Parliament sessions for two weeks from today (November 22) over the unruly behaviour in Parliament yesterday (November 21).

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane told Parliament that he took the decision in terms of the powers vested in him under Standing Order 146.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa raised a question on the Supreme Court ruling on Sri Lanka’s bankruptcy, which cited that fundamental rights were violated through economic decisions taken from 2019 – 2022.

While the Members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) protested against the statement, State Minister Sanath Nishantha was seen snatching away the document containing the opposition leader’s statement.