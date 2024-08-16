Ferry service between Sri Lanka and India resumes

The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai (KKS) near Jaffna in Sri Lanka, which was first launched in October 2023, resumed on Friday (August 16), after several delays.

The ferry ‘Sivagangai,’ operated by IndSri Ferry Services, made its first trip between Nagapattinam and KKS in about 4 hours, carrying around 50 passengers. The passengers were greeted at the KKS port by the Consul General of India at Jaffna.

“This resumption of ferry service is a testament to the broader effort to enhance maritime connectivity between India and Sri Lanka,” said the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

To make the service more affordable, the Government of India will provide financial assistance of over LKR 25 million per month for one year to cover charges and operating costs at Nagapattinam port. The Government of Sri Lanka has also reduced the deviation tax for passengers leaving Sri Lanka by ferry.

The Government of India has previously given a grant of USD 63.65 million to Sri Lanka for the rehabilitation of the KKS Harbour, a project initially planned under a Line of Credit. This support reflects India’s commitment to helping Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and progress, the statement added.

“The resumption of this service underscores the commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral relations through improved connectivity, as highlighted in the vision document for economic partnership jointly adopted during the visit of the President of Sri Lanka to India in July 2023.”

Future plans include exploring additional routes and services to further enhance connectivity and economic cooperation, according to the Indian High Commission.