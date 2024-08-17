CSD members to receive housing support and increased ration allowance

Posted by Editor on August 17, 2024 - 9:25 am

Sri Lanka’s Civil Security Department (CSD), under the Ministry of Defence, played a key role in ending the 30-year war and continues to contribute to development projects and society’s well-being.

In a new initiative led by State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, the government will provide labor support from the CSD to build homes for CSD members who don’t own one and to repair existing houses.

Initially, 100 CSD members will benefit. At a press conference in Colombo on August 15, the Minister announced this plan and asked CSD members to submit detailed applications to the Director General of the CSD.

Selected members will receive necessary support based on specific criteria.

Additionally, the government will increase the daily ration allowance for CSD members from Rs. 350 to Rs. 500, responding to a CSD request.

Minister Tennakoon explained that this increase aims to help CSD members cope with the current economic situation and improve their living conditions.