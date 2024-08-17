Budget sufficient despite longer ballot paper, confirms Election Commissioner

Sri Lanka’s Election Commissioner General Saman Sri Ratnayake stated that even though the ballot paper is longer this year due to more candidates, the budget for the upcoming Presidential Election is still sufficient.

The number of candidates has increased from 35 to 39, extending the ballot paper to about 26 to 27 inches.

However the design of the ballot paper won’t change. Ratnayake assured that the total number of pages needed remains the same, and while costs might fluctuate, the budget will cover these changes.

The increased ballot length won’t affect its design or function, and the financial plan will handle any cost variations.