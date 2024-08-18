U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary Jennifer R. Littlejohn to visit Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on August 18, 2024 - 7:40 am

US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, Jennifer R. Littlejohn will visit Sri Lanka, India, and the Maldives from August 17 to 31.

During her trip, she will discuss topics like nature and marine conservation, plastic and air pollution, the climate crisis, deforestation, environmental crimes, space activities, promoting women and girls in STEM, and the sustainable blue economy, according to the US Department of State.

In Sri Lanka, from August 19 to 21, she will meet with government officials and partners, visit US supported wildlife protection projects, and explore ways to connect Sri Lankans with U.S. experts in areas like hydrography and climate change.

In India, from August 21 to 28, Littlejohn will work with government officials on scientific research, space exploration, and fighting wildlife trafficking.

In Chennai, she will support river restoration through the Ambassador’s Water Experts Program.

She will also meet with businesses, environmental groups, and academics focused on green technology, climate resilience, and clean energy.

She will end her trip in the Maldives from August 28 to 30, where she will discuss climate resilience, environmental protection, and marine and wildlife conservation with government and civil society partners.