Australian court orders Sri Lankan diplomat to pay $543,000 for domestic worker

Posted by Editor on August 18, 2024 - 9:55 am

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sri Lanka stated on Saturday, August 17, that it has taken note of recent media reports about a judgment by the Australian Federal Court involving the former Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Canberra.

The Ministry explained that it’s common practice for Sri Lankan diplomats to bring domestic assistants with them to help with their official duties.

The domestic assistant in question worked for a full three-year term and left the employer’s residence just before the employer’s planned departure from Australia.

The Ministry also said that the domestic worker was paid the agreed salary, as approved by the Ministry.

On August 15, Australian media reported that an Australian Federal Court judge criticized the Home Affairs Department for not properly checking the Sri Lankan diplomat, Himalee Subhashini Arunatilaka, who was accused of taking her domestic worker’s passport and only giving her two days off over three years.

The court ordered Ms. Arunatilaka to pay $543,000 in unpaid wages and interest to the domestic worker, Priyanka Danaratna, and noted possible violations of employment laws.

Justice Elizabeth Raper of the Australian Federal Court found that Ms. Danaratna worked extremely long hours in harsh conditions, earning just $11,200 over three years, which is about 75 cents per hour.

The court also pointed out that Ms. Danaratna was not allowed to leave the Canberra residence alone and had her passport taken away.

Justice Raper criticized the Australian Home Affairs Department for not catching these issues during the visa process, which might have changed Ms. Danaratna’s situation.