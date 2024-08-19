Anura vows to bring Arjuna Mahendran back to Sri Lanka if elected President

Posted by Editor on August 19, 2024 - 8:00 am

National People’s Power (NPP) presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that Arjuna Mahendran, who is wanted by the court and has an Interpol red notice issued against him for Central Bank fraud, will be brought back to Sri Lanka if Dissanayake becomes President.

He made this declaration during a public meeting in Kiribathgoda on Sunday (August 18).

Dissanayake was responding to a question posed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe at a rally in Anuradhapura. He remarked:

“I saw Ranil Wickremesinghe asking a question in Anuradhapura, saying ‘Anura, answer this question.’ I’ll give you one answer.

Arjuna Mahendran, who fled to Singapore after being issued a red notice by the court in connection with the Central Bank fraud, will be brought back to Sri Lanka.

Arjuna Mahendran told the COPE Committee that it was Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Minister in charge of the Central Bank, who advised him to carry out this transaction.

After that Arjuna Mahendran was sent out of the country.

So, he asked what I’m going to do.

Bringing Arjuna Mahendran back to Sri Lanka will be one of my top priorities. The court will then proceed with the case, nothing more, nothing less.

I intended to keep this to myself, but it’s impossible to stay silent when questioned.”