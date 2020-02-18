The United National Party says a final decision will be reached on the symbol of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya tomorrow.

UNP General Secretary Parliamentarian Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said the party Working Committee which is scheduled to meet tomorrow will accordingly reach a final decision on the matter.

The MP expressed belief that the symbols of either the Swan or the Elephant would be selected for the alliance to contest under.

Meanwhile former General Secretary of the UNP, Tissa Attanayake expressed hope that all lingering issues faced by the UNP will be resolved at tomorrow’s party working committee meeting.

Speaking to media in Kandy Attanayake said a majority of UNP MPs agree that if legal concerns prevent the symbol of the Elephant from being utilised, then the alliance must contest under the swan symbol instead.

(Source: News Radio)