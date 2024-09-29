Final decision reached on leaked questions of grade 5 scholarship exam

Posted by Editor on September 29, 2024 - 6:59 pm

The Ministry of Education of Sri Lanka stated that the most suitable solution to the issue that arose concerning this year’s Grade 5 Scholarship Exam is to award marks to all students for the three questions that were allegedly shared before the exam.



To decide whether the Grade 5 Scholarship Exam, which sparked controversy this year, should be reconducted, the Ministry of Education appointed a 7-member committee under the instructions of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

A local and international expert committee was appointed by the Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, to study the report and recommend the most appropriate course of action.

The Ministry’s statement mentioned that the committee consisted of educators, educational psychologists, medical specialists, and statistics experts.

Accordingly, the committee recommended that reconducting the exam would cause significant stress and mental strain on children around the age of 10, and it is essential to ensure fairness for all students.

The committee concluded that the most appropriate option is to award marks to all students for the three questions identified as allegedly shared prior to the exam.