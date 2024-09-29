Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry clarifies VIP security allowance changes

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence has issued a clarification regarding recent media and social media reports suggesting that the motivation incentive allowance paid to tri-forces personnel assigned to VIP security details has been halted.

In an official statement, the Ministry clarified that while the allowance for tri-forces personnel involved in the security details of former VIPs will be discontinued from September 22, 2024, the allowance remains intact for those assigned to the Chief of Defence Staff, tri-forces commanders, and former Presidents of Sri Lanka.

The decision to cease the payment of this allowance to personnel assigned to former VIPs follows the Ministry’s notification to the tri-forces commanders. Personnel attached to such duties will no longer be involved in those roles after the stated date; thus, the allowance will only be provided until September 22, 2024.

The Ministry emphasized that the motivation incentive allowance for personnel attached to ongoing VIP security details remains unaffected and continues to be paid as usual.