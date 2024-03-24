Mar 24 2024 March 24, 2024 March 24, 2024 NoComment

Fire breaks out at NOLIMIT clothing store in Wellawatte

Posted by Editor on March 24, 2024

A sudden fire has reportedly broken out at the NOLIMIT clothing store in Wellawatte this evening (March 24).

The fire brigade of the Colombo Municipal Council has dispatched 6 fire trucks to help extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

