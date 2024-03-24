Prices of imported milk powder reduced

Posted by Editor on March 24, 2024 - 12:45 pm

The price of a packet of imported milk powder will be reduced from midnight today (March 24), Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando said.

Accordingly, the price of a packet of milk powder weighing a kilogram will be reduced by Rs. 150 while the 400-gram packet will be reduced by Rs. 60, according to the minister.