Prices of imported milk powder reduced
Posted by Editor on March 24, 2024 - 12:45 pm
The price of a packet of imported milk powder will be reduced from midnight today (March 24), Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando said.
Accordingly, the price of a packet of milk powder weighing a kilogram will be reduced by Rs. 150 while the 400-gram packet will be reduced by Rs. 60, according to the minister.
