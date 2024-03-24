CID to question former President Sirisena over Easter Sunday Bombing revelation
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will record a statement tomorrow (March 25) from former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena over the controversial statement he recently made on the Easter Sunday bomb attacks, IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon said.
Public Security Minister Tiran Alles, yesterday (March 23), ordered IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon to conduct an immediate investigation into the recent remark by the former President.
Former President Maithripala Sirisena, on Friday (March 22), speaking to the media, disclosed that he is well aware of the true perpetrators behind the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019.
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Kavinda Jayawardhana submitted a complaint to the CID on Saturday (March 23) regarding former President Maithripala Sirisena’s statement claiming that he knew who carried out the Easter attack in 2019.
