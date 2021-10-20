First batch of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer arrives from India

100,000 litres of nano nitrogen liquid fertiliser, imported for agricultural purposes for the Maha season, reached the Bandaranaike International Airport this morning (20).

A special cargo flight chartered by SriLankan Airlines carrying the consignment departed Hyderabad International Airport in India yesterday and It reached the Bandaranaike International Airport in Sri Lanka at around 12.25 a.m. today (20).

This delivery is part of 3.1 million litres of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer ordered by Sri Lanka from India.

The newly-received Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer stock has been moved to the central warehouse of Colombo Commercial Fertilizers.

This fertilizer stock will be distributed among farmers in Ampara, Trincomalee and Batticaloa today through Govi Jana Seva Centres, the Agriculture Ministry stated.

The nano nitrogen liquid fertiliser is a fourth-generation product that is currently regarded as the most efficient and environmentally friendly way of providing crop nitrogen nutrient.

Sri Lanka is reportedly planning to import 500,000 more litres of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer within this week.