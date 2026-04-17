First crude oil tanker to arrive in Sri Lanka since Middle East conflict

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 17, 2026 - 7:10 am

The Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) said that the first crude oil tanker to arrive in Sri Lanka after the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East is scheduled to reach the country today (April 17).

Its Managing Director, Dr. Mayura Neththikumarage, said that the vessel is carrying 97,500 metric tonnes of crude oil to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, another fuel shipment due to arrive in Sri Lanka from the United States began its journey yesterday (April 16) and is expected to reach the country in 45 days.