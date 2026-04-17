Multi-day fishing vessel carrying suspected narcotics brought to Dikkowita Harbour

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 17, 2026 - 8:27 am

Sri Lanka Navy brought a multi-day fishing vessel carrying sacks suspected to contain narcotics to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbor after intercepting it in deep seas off the southern coast yesterday (April 16), arresting four suspects on board.

The Navy said the vessel was taken into custody during a special operation carried out by its long-range operational vessel unit. Navy Media Spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath said the suspects were arrested during the operation, and the vessel was later brought ashore for further investigations.

The sacks suspected to contain narcotics are yet to be examined, while the suspects are due to be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal action.