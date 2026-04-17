Heroin haul from seized vessel estimated at over Rs. 4,000 million

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 17, 2026 - 1:48 pm

A multi-day fishing vessel taken into Sri Lanka Navy custody was carrying more than 150 kilograms of heroin with a street value of over Rs. 4,000 million, Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara said.

The vessel was intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy during a special operation in deep seas south of Sri Lanka yesterday (April 16) and was later brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbor with four suspects on board and six sacks containing the drugs.

Jayasekara made the remarks while observing the inspection of the seized drugs.

An examination by the Police Narcotics Bureau confirmed that the drugs found on the vessel were heroin, and officers took into custody more than 150 kilograms of the substance.

After the examination, the four suspects who had been on board the multi-day fishing vessel were brought ashore by the Sri Lanka Navy and arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau.

Commenting on the drug haul, Jayasekara said the drugs had been handed over from a foreign vessel and that authorities now have information about it and are acting internationally.

He added that the heroin haul is worth more than Rs. 4,000 million based on its street value and said the value could be even higher.