Deduru Oya death toll rises to 8 as last two bodies are recovered

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 17, 2026 - 2:05 pm

Sri Lanka Police say all eight bodies have now been recovered following the Deduru Oya drowning incident in Kobeigane.

The incident happened yesterday (April 16) in the Kuratiyagahamula area of Kobeigane, where a group of around 15 people had gone to the Deduru Oya for bathing.

Police said seven of them were from the Kadawatha area and had visited a relative’s house in Kobeigane before joining others for the outing.

Earlier, six bodies, including two females and four males, were recovered. Two other people were admitted to hospital for treatment, while the remaining victims were reported missing.

Police said search operations continued until all the missing persons were found.

This morning (April 17), four bodies were recovered, followed by two more later, and the final two bodies were subsequently found, bringing the death toll to eight.