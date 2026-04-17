Sri Lanka Energy Minister and Secretary resign over coal import probe

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 17, 2026 - 2:45 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody and Energy Ministry Secretary Professor Udayanga Hemapala resigned today (April 17) to allow an impartial and independent investigation into the coal import process.

They submitted their letters of resignation to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this afternoon, saying they were stepping down to support the work of the Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to examine whether irregularities and illegal activities had taken place in coal imports and the related generation of electricity.

The Special Presidential Commission was appointed by the President today (April 17). The move came alongside a complaint made by the Presidential Secretary to the Criminal Investigation Department, calling for a formal investigation into coal imports since 2009.

In his resignation letter, Minister Kumara Jayakody said he values the President’s strong stand against corruption and his commitment to the public mandate. He said the investigations must be carried out fully independently and without bias, and that his remaining in office during the process could be seen as an obstacle.

On that basis, Jayakody said he was resigning from his ministerial post with effect from today.

In his letter, Energy Ministry Secretary Professor Udayanga Hemapala also said he believes it is appropriate to resign in order to avoid hindering the investigations and to help ensure their independence.