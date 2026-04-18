QR fuel quota system for petrol vehicles resumes tomorrow
Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 18, 2026 - 8:46 am
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) says the QR-based fuel quota system for petrol vehicles will be reactivated from tomorrow (April 19).
Its Chairman, D.J. Rajakaruna, said that petrol vehicles will receive fuel quotas in the same manner as before.
The QR system for issuing fuel to petrol vehicles had been temporarily suspended from midnight on April 11, 2026, due to the festive season.
Accordingly, from midnight today, fuel will be issued to all vehicles only under the QR system, based on the odd-even system determined by the last digit of the vehicle number plate.
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