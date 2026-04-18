US extends waiver for sanctioned Russian oil purchases until May 16, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 18, 2026 - 9:06 am

The United States has extended a waiver until May 16, 2026 allowing countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil already loaded at sea, as the Trump administration moves to increase oil supplies amid global disruption caused by its war on Iran.

The US Treasury Department said the waiver covers purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded on vessels as of Friday (April 17, 2026). It extends an earlier waiver that expired on April 11, 2026 according to a document posted on the department’s website.

Russia’s presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev had earlier said the first waiver would release 100 million barrels of Russian crude into the market, which is nearly equal to one day of global oil output.

The decision had also faced criticism from some Western leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who argued that sanctions were meant to cut off revenue Russia uses to fund its war in Ukraine.