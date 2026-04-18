Lal Kantha demands Rs. 10 billion from media institution over report

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 18, 2026 - 8:29 pm

Minister K.D. Lal Kantha has demanded Rs. 10 billion from a private media institution, accusing it of publishing a false and malicious report by distorting his assets and liabilities declaration.

The letter of demand says the report, aired on or around April 16, 2026, wrongly interpreted the declaration submitted by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation.

It states that the media institution falsely claimed that the Minister had declared that the total gross value of his assets exceeded Rs. 460 million.

According to the letter, the publication caused serious damage to Minister Lal Kantha’s reputation. His lawyer has therefore demanded that the media institution pay Rs. 10 billion within seven days of receiving the letter of demand.

The letter also warns that representations will be made to the relevant authorities to cancel the broadcasting licence of the media channel. It says the channel is misusing broadcasting frequencies, which are public property granted by the government, for private political purposes.

It further states that if the demands are not met, legal action will be filed to recover compensation along with legal interest and court costs.