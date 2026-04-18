Sri Lanka tourist arrivals top 809,000 by April 15, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 18, 2026 - 8:37 pm

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) says that 68,961 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka during the first 15 days of April 2026.

According to the SLTDA, the highest number of tourists, 19,822, arrived from India.

The authority also said that 3,560 tourists arrived from Russia, 2,905 from Germany, 6,328 from the United Kingdom, 5,100 from China, and 6,223 from Australia during this period.

The total number of tourists who have arrived in Sri Lanka so far this year has exceeded the 800,000 mark.

The SLTDA said that 809,595 tourists arrived in the country between January 1 and April 15, 2026.