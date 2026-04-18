Sri Lanka tourist arrivals top 809,000 by April 15, 2026
Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 18, 2026 - 8:37 pm
The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) says that 68,961 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka during the first 15 days of April 2026.
According to the SLTDA, the highest number of tourists, 19,822, arrived from India.
The authority also said that 3,560 tourists arrived from Russia, 2,905 from Germany, 6,328 from the United Kingdom, 5,100 from China, and 6,223 from Australia during this period.
The total number of tourists who have arrived in Sri Lanka so far this year has exceeded the 800,000 mark.
The SLTDA said that 809,595 tourists arrived in the country between January 1 and April 15, 2026.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka tourist arrivals top 809,000 by April 15, 2026 April 18, 2026
- Lal Kantha demands Rs. 10 billion from media institution over report April 18, 2026
- US extends waiver for sanctioned Russian oil purchases until May 16, 2026 April 18, 2026
- QR fuel quota system for petrol vehicles resumes tomorrow April 18, 2026
- Sri Lanka Energy Minister and Secretary resign over coal import probe April 17, 2026