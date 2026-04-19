80 buses fined for overcharging New Year passengers

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 19, 2026 - 7:55 am

The National Transport Commission has moved to fine 80 buses for overcharging passengers during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season, following inspections carried out between April 8 and April 18, 2026.

Rohana Wattage, Head of the NTC’s Mobile Bus Inspection Unit, said 680 buses were inspected during that period.

He said the extra money charged from passengers by the offending buses was returned, and steps were taken to impose fines on the bus operators.

He further said that nearly 150 buses were inspected on April 18 alone, and 12 buses were found to have overcharged passengers.

The National Transport Commission said these bus inspection raids will continue 24 hours a day until April 21, 2026.

One such inspection was carried out in the Hanwella-Kaluaggala area along the High Level Road.