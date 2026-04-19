Indian Vice-President arrives in Sri Lanka on two-day official visit

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 19, 2026 - 12:26 pm

India’s Vice-President C. Padhakrishnan arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (April 19) for a two-day official visit that includes meetings with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya.

He and his delegation arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, where they were received by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage.

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and a group of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present.

The visit comes as a continuation of recent high-level diplomatic engagements between Sri Lanka and India. During the first day of the visit, Vice-President Radhakrishnan is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with the President and the Prime Minister.

He is also expected to meet the Indian community in Sri Lanka and visit the Kathiresan Kovil in Wellawatte and the Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya to take part in religious observances and receive blessings.

On the second day of the visit tomorrow (April 20), the Indian Vice-President is expected to inspect Indian-funded housing projects in the Nuwara Eliya area and meet members of the Malaiyagam community.

After taking part in religious observances at the Seetha Amman Temple, Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan is due to conclude his two-day official visit and depart from Sri Lanka.