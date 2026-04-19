Two Mullaitivu Hospital officials arrested over Rs. 30,000 bribe

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 19, 2026 - 7:03 pm

Two employees of the Mullaitivu District General Hospital were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs. 30,000 bribe to release a cheque due for a hospital bed linen washing tender payment.

According to a complaint made by a businessman in the Mullaitivu area, the bribe had allegedly been requested in connection with the release of a cheque for the March payment under a tender obtained by the complainant for washing and cleaning hospital bed linen.

The suspects were identified as accountant Sanmugarasa Pradeepan and management assistant Kasipillai Kandipan, who were serving at the Mullaitivu District Hospital.

They were arrested by officers of the CIABOC on April 18, 2026, at 11:10 AM and 11:05 AM respectively at the hospital’s accounts division.

The arrested suspects are due to be produced before the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court.