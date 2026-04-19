Indian Vice-President Radhakrishnan holds talks with President Dissanayake

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 19, 2026 - 7:19 pm

Indian Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan held bilateral talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this morning (April 19), during his two-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

Upon arriving at the Presidential Secretariat, the Indian Vice-President was warmly received by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also extended his congratulations to Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan on his appointment as the Vice-President of India.

Noting that this is his first official visit to Sri Lanka, the Indian Vice-President also expressed his appreciation for the special welcome and hospitality extended to him upon his arrival in the country.

Thereafter, bilateral discussions between the two leaders commenced, during which extensive deliberations were held on further strengthening the long-standing friendship and cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

The Indian Vice-President stated that both countries expect to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of the economy, education, health, tourism, investment, and trade, with particular emphasis on enhancing collaboration in energy security and port development.

Comprehensive discussions were also held on housing projects being implemented in Sri Lanka with the assistance of the Government of India, as well as initiatives under the USD 450 million package extended for areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

Beyond emergency assistance, the President noted that, following the understandings reached during his recent official visit to India, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka, cooperation extended by India to Sri Lanka has significantly expanded across the economic, social, and cultural sectors. The President further highlighted that a number of programmes are currently being implemented in this regard and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation between the two countries will be further strengthened in the future.

The President also appreciated the special assistance provided by India to Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah and expressed his gratitude for the allocation of funds to Sri Lanka in the Indian national budget.

President Dissanayake further recalled with appreciation India’s decision to dispatch a fuel shipment of 38,000 metric tonnes to Sri Lanka in response to the energy crisis triggered by the Middle East conflict.

Recalling India’s significant achievements in the field of technology, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that Sri Lanka looks forward to cooperating with India in these areas. The President further noted that Sri Lanka particularly seeks India’s support in human resource development and in its programme to digitalise the public sector.

Particular attention was also paid to fisheries-related issues, during which both sides discussed the need to work in close cooperation to find a long-term and sustainable solution to these matters.

Representing the Indian delegation were Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Members of Parliament Dr. K. Lakshman and Dr. Medha Vishram Kulkarni, Foreign Secretary of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Vikram Misri, and High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha. Representing the Government of Sri Lanka were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Anil Jayantha Fernando; Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake; Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage; Senior Additional Secretary to the President for Finance and Economic Affairs and Secretary to the Ministry of Energy G. M. R. D. Aponsu; Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Aruni Ranaraja; Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism M. R. K. Lenagala; and a group of others who participated in the event.