Indian Vice President to inspect housing projects in Nuwara Eliya today

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 20, 2026 - 8:12 am

Indian Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan will inspect Indian-funded housing projects in Nuwara Eliya today (April 20) before concluding his two-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

He is also expected to meet the Malaiyaha Tamil community and take part in religious observances at the Seetha Amman Temple in Nuwara Eliya. Radhakrishnan arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (April 19) for the two-day visit.

During talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo yesterday, the Indian Vice President said India is committed to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka in the fields of economy, education, health, tourism, investment, trade, energy security, and port development.

He also met Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya yesterday.

In addition, special meetings were held in Colombo yesterday between the Indian Vice President and leaders of Sri Lankan Tamil political parties. Leaders of the Tamil Progressive Alliance, including Mano Ganesan, Palani Digambaram and Bharat Arulsamy, as well as Ceylon Workers’ Congress leader Senthil Thondaman, took part in the discussions.

Leaders of Tamil political parties representing the Northern and Eastern Provinces also met the Indian Vice President yesterday evening.

C.P. Radhakrishnan is scheduled to leave Sri Lanka later today.