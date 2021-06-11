First female Deputy Director of CID appointed

A female officer has been appointed as the Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), for the first time in the history of Sri Lanka Police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imesha Muthumala was appointed to the position, on the approval of the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security.

She joined the Police Service as an Apprentice Assistant Superintendent of Police on November 3, 2007 and is an officer with 14 years of service.

She holds a Bachelor of Science (Bsc) from the University of Ruhuna and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the Open University.

She has also served in the Nugegoda Division, the CID and the Police Clearance Report Unit.