The death of first Sri Lankan doctor due to Covid-19 infection was reported from the Karapitiya Hospital today (02).

The deceased has been identified as Gayan Danthanarayana, 32, a resident of Hinkanda, Ragama.

According to sources, he had been under medical care for novel coronavirus infection at the Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya.

He is the first doctor / medical officer in Sri Lanka to pass away of COVID-19.