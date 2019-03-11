The first Sri Lankan nurse recruited through the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has left the country for nursing service at a U.S. hospital.

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an American company, Michigan-based Karma Services to provide job opportunities for more than 3,000 local nurses in U.S. hospitals.

Accordingly, the first Sri Lankan nurse recruited for the nursing service in the United States, MMG Ruwani Ranasinghe, a registered nurse of the Sri Lanka Medical Council, who worked in the Kandy General Hospital has left for the U.S. Under the employment agreement, another twenty qualified nurses are undergoing training for the nursing service in the United States.

Those who join the Nursing Service in the U.S. will receive a basic salary of US $ 5000 and has the opportunity to bring immediate family members to the U.S. Karma Services, with offices located in the UAE, India and the United States, recruits international healthcare professionals in the industry.

Specializing in the nursing, therapy, allied health and information technology fields, Karma Services recruits and places qualified English-speaking professionals with employers in the United States, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa. Registered nurses who wish to join the nursing program in the U.S. can obtain more information from the training and recruitment section of the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau.

(Government News Portal)