FitsAir increases flights between Colombo and Dubai

FitsAir, Sri Lanka’s first privately-owned international airline, has increased the frequency of its flights to Dubai and Colombo daily from March 26, 2023.

The decision to increase the frequency of flights from 4 times a week to daily comes as a response to requests from travellers between the two countries and as well as in anticipation of a rise in demand during the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year. The route is also popular amongst travellers as a transit destination for long haul flights.

“We are excited to announce that we have increased the frequency of our Colombo to Dubai service to a daily service,” said Ammar Kassim, Executive Director, Fits Aviation (Pvt) Ltd.

“This enhancement of our service reflects our commitment to provide seamless point to point connectivity.”

The new daily flights offer passengers an excellent opportunity to explore Dubai, one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, and a hub for business travellers. With a wide range of attractions, including world-class shopping, luxurious accommodations, and thrilling adventures, Dubai has something to offer everyone.

FitsAir also added a new destination by introducing flights between Colombo and Chennai recently. The airline has been expanding its operations since the launch of air passenger services in October 2022, demonstrating its testament and dedication to offering customers more travel choices and better connectivity.

Focusing on delivering practical travel solutions at competitive rates, FitsAir aims to establish itself as a friendly low-cost Sri Lankan airline, making travel accessible to all. In the upcoming quarter, FitsAir plans to announce three new international destinations.