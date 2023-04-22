Five aircraft are on ground owing to a global shortage of engines – SriLankan Airlines

SriLankan Airlines yesterday (April 21) said that the five aircraft are on ground owing to a global shortage and not because of a lack of finances as incorrectly stated in some news reports.

Explaining the circumstances of the five grounded aircraft reported in certain reports, the SriLankan stated “the aircraft, belonging to the Airbus A320 NEO family, are currently awaiting engines after shop visits as the global industry faces a shortage of engines and long lead times for engine repairs for this type of aircraft as a result of a technical reliability issue.“

SriLankan Airlines is currently working with its suppliers to work out a solution and the global supply of engines is also expected to improve in the months ahead, it added.