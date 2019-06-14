Five suspects including Mohamed Milhan, an ardent member of the terrorist group that carried out the carnage of Easter Sunday, have been arrested in Dubai and brought back to Sri Lanka by the CID this morning, Police Media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara said.

They said the special CID team had left for Saudi Arabia on June 11 to bring back the suspects who were in Saudi Police custody. The suspects were detained under the CID custody for further questioning.

Initial police investigations revealed that Milhan was responsible for the killing of two Police constables at a checkpoint in Vavunathivu in Batticaloa on November 30, 2018