Five persons including the son of MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Colombo Municipal Councillor Duminda Sudammika Artigala have been arrested by the police in connection with the accident in which traffic OIC of the Borella Police, IP Sarathchandra, was injured.

The Bambalapitiya police are recording a statement from the MP’s son.

The IP was injured in a hit and run accident involving a Defender and a Prado vehicle in Bambalapitiya yesterday morning.

The Bambalapitiya commenced the investigation through CCTV footages.

The 27-year-old driver of the Defender, a resident of Malabe and the 27-year-old owner of the vehicle (WP FZ 9143) a resident of Colombo 3 were arrested after they surrendered to the police yesterday.

Meanwhile, Colombo Municipal Councillor Sudammika Artigala, who is the driver and owner of the Prado vehicle, which was travelling along with the Defender vehicle, was arrested along with another passenger after they were surrendered to the Bambalapitiya police.

The suspects would be produced in the Hulfsdrop Magistrate’s Court today.

The Inspector was critically injured when the motorbike the IP was riding on had been hit by the Defender vehicle on the Galle Road in Bambalapitiya

The injured IP was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Darshana Sanjeewa)