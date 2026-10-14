Five killed in four road accidents across Sri Lanka

October 14, 2026 - 9:38 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Five people were killed in four separate road accidents in Sri Lanka on October 13, 2026, including two young men who died in a motorcycle collision in Jaffna.

The first accident occurred in the afternoon in the Kaithady area on the Jaffna–Chavakachcheri Road, within the Chavakachcheri Police Division.

A motorcycle travelling towards Jaffna collided with an oncoming lorry after the rider lost control of the motorcycle.

The rider and pillion rider sustained serious injuries and were already dead when they were brought to Chavakachcheri Hospital.

The victims were aged 20 and 23 and were residents of Chunnakam.

The lorry driver was arrested, and Chavakachcheri Police are conducting further investigations.

In a separate accident on the morning of October 13, a 66-year-old woman died after falling from a moving lorry in the Kekunadola area on the Sooriyakanda–Embilipitiya Road, within the Kolonna Police Division.

The lorry was travelling towards Embilipitiya when its left-side door opened, causing the woman, who was seated on the left side, to fall onto the road.

She was initially admitted to Kolonna Hospital and later transferred to Embilipitiya Hospital for further treatment, where she died.

The deceased was a resident of Mahena, Wijeriya.

The lorry driver was arrested, and Kolonna Police are investigating the accident.

Meanwhile, an 80-year-old woman from Angoda died after being struck by a motorcycle while crossing the Colombo–Avissawella Road in the Kotikawatta area of the Wellampitiya Police Division on the evening of October 13.

The motorcycle was travelling towards Colombo when the accident occurred.

The injured woman was admitted to the National Hospital of Sri Lanka in Colombo, where she later died.

Wellampitiya Police are conducting further investigations.

In another accident on the same evening, a 76-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a motorcycle near Bandaranaike Mawatha on the Moratuwa–Katubedda Road, within the Moratuwa Police Division.

The motorcycle was travelling from Katubedda towards Piliyandala when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the road.

Both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian sustained injuries and were admitted to Piliyandala Hospital, where the pedestrian later died.

The deceased was a resident of Katubedda.

Moratuwa Police are conducting further investigations.