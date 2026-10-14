Police freeze Rs. 22 Million BMW linked to drug trafficking suspect in Sri Lanka

October 14, 2026 - 9:53 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police has issued a 14-day freezing order on a BMW car worth approximately Rs. 22 million, believed to have been purchased using money earned through drug trafficking.

The order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, effective from October 13, 2026, to prevent the vehicle from being sold, transferred or involved in any other transactions.

The investigation began after information revealed that a suspect from Negombo, who had been arrested in connection with drug trafficking, allegedly used money earned through illegal drug activities to purchase property in his son’s name.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division is conducting further investigations into the matter.