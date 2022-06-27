Five persons hospitalised after bus collides with people in fuel queue in Batticaloa
At least five persons have been injured and hospitalised after a bus collided with a group of people who were waiting in a fuel queue near a fuel station at Uraniya in Batticaloa this morning (June 27).
Police said the bus was transporting a group of apparel workers when the accident occured.
The injured were admitted to the Batticaloa Hospital, however, none of them are in critical condition, according to hospital sources.
