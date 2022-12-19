Food vendor shot dead inside shop in Hanwella

A 46-year-old man was shot dead by two unknown gunmen at a food parlour in Hanwella area last night (December 18), police said.

Police said the deceased is the owner of the food parlour, who died after being admitted to the Padukka Hospital.

Two men riding on a motorcycle carried out the shooting with a pistol.

The reason for the shooting has not yet been revealed and the Hanwella police are conducting further investigations to arrest the absconding suspects.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was hacked to death near Kalutara Bus Stand last night.

The deceased was from Kalutara South.