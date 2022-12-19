Dec 19 2022 December 19, 2022 December 19, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Two Sri Lankan women detained with fake Indian passports

Immigration authorities at Chennai International Airport on Saturday detained two women passengers who attempted to travel to Sri Lanka using a fake Indian passport.

The passengers were identified as Ganga (46) and Sornakala (22). Airport sources said the two women had produced an Indian passport with a Chennai address and a tourist visa to Sri Lanka.

However, when the authorities checked their database, they found the passport to be a forged one and prevented the passengers from boarding the flight.

On investigations, it was revealed that the women are Sri Lankan citizens and had come to Chennai a few years ago on a tourist visa and stayed back. They had paid an agent to get them a fake passport.

The women were handed over to the fake passport wing of Chennai Police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) for further investigations.

(Source: DT Next)

