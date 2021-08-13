For travellers from overseas : RAT Results No Longer Accepted

Introducing further guidelines for travellers from overseas, Director General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena said it was mandatory for travellers aged two years or above arriving in Sri Lanka to carry a negative PCR test report in English done 72 hours prior to embarkation.

He noted that a predeparture COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) report would not be accepted. Dr. Gunawardena, cancelling circular DGHS/COVID19/347/2021 dated 15 July 2021, said that fully vaccinated Sri Lankans, dual citizens and their foreign national spouses and children with a travel history (including transit) in the past 14 days to India, are not required to get prior approval from the Foreign Ministry or Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to disembark in Sri Lanka.

They will be subjected to a PCR test upon arrival and will be quarantined at a Government managed quarantine hotel or centre until COVID-19 negative PCR report is available. If they have a residence or home in Sri Lanka, they would be released to further quarantine there.

Also, they will be released from quarantine with a negative report following a PCR test conducted on day 10 after arriving in Sri Lanka. He said all foreign nationals (including valid resident visa holders) and dual citizens (if using the foreign passport) with a 14-day travel history (including transit) to India will be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka after obtaining the approval of Foreign Affairs Ministry (entry.permission@mfa.gov.lk) followed by the CAA’s (caaslpax@caa.lk).

Dr. Gunawardena said that fully vaccinated travellers, who have not arrived from or transited at India or any other travel-restricted South American countries and South African countries namely South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe and released from quarantine with an on-arrival negative PCR report, don’t have to undergo a PCR test on day 7.

However, unvaccinated children aged between two to 18 years, who were released with fully vaccinated parents, should undergo a day 7 PCR test after arriving in Sri Lanka, he added.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Dilanthi Jayamanne)