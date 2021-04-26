Foreign Employment Bureau’s main office temporarily closed – Department of Motor Traffic limits services

The main office of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment at Battaramulla will be closed on April 27 and 28.

The decision was taken after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) announced that the Werahera Offices of the Department of Motor Traffic will limit its services offered due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Accordingly, the services will be provided to those who reserved an appointment and new days were announced for service days.