Foreign reserves in Sri Lanka reached US$ 3.1 billion

Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves have today reached approximately US$ 3.1 billion, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said.

The Governor in his Twitter message said reserves will remain around this level by the end of 2021 as well.

Previously it was stated that Sri Lanka was to receive US$ 1.5 billion from the Central Bank of China through a swap transaction.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka is set to settle a debt payment by January 2022.