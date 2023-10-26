Former Army Commander Lionel Balagalle passes away

Posted by Editor on October 26, 2023 - 12:37 pm

Former Commander of Sri Lanka Army and Chief of Defence Staff General (Rtd) Lionel Balagalle, has passed away at the age of 75 while being treated at the Colombo Army Hospital Narahenpita for a brief illness.

He took office as the 16th Army Commander of Sri Lanka during 2000 – 2004. He also served as the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS).

Balagalle was appointed to the exalted military rank of the Chief of Defence Staff as the Head for Tri-Forces in October 2003. It was the first time a serving commander was made a Chief for Armed Forces in Sri Lanka.

He enlisted in the Army as an Officer Cadet in 1965 and was commissioned in 1967 as a second Lieutenant and posted to the 4th Regiment, Sri Lanka Artillery.

His remains are lying at No. 21/12 Samanala Road, Kotelawala, Kaduwela. Funeral arrangements are to be notified later.