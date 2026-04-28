Former Army soldier arrested with grenade and bullets

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 28, 2026 - 8:37 am

A 48-year-old former Army soldier was arrested with a live hand grenade and ammunition during a police raid in Kongollewa yesterday (April 27).

Officers from the Etaweeragollewa Police Station carried out the raid in the Kongollewa area of the Etaweeragollewa Police Division on Monday evening, based on information received by the police.

Police said the suspect was found with one live hand grenade, 52 live T56 bullets and 30 live 9mm bullets.

The arrested suspect is a resident of the Etaweeragollewa area.

Etaweeragollewa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.