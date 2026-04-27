Sri Lanka President orders timely completion of national e-invoicing project

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 27, 2026 - 9:54 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to complete Sri Lanka’s national e-invoicing project within the planned timeframe.

The instruction was given during a discussion with officials of the Department of Inland Revenue this afternoon (April 27) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The meeting focused on programmes to strengthen the capacity of the Inland Revenue Department. These include broadening tax revenue, improving tax compliance, and recovering outstanding tax arrears.

The progress achieved by the department so far in 2026 was also reviewed during the discussion.

Officials also discussed the institutional restructuring and digitalisation processes needed within the department to meet these objectives.

Accordingly, attention was given to the progress of introducing the national e-invoicing system and the related legal provisions.

President Dissanayake instructed officials to ensure that the entire e-invoicing project is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayaweera, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Commissioner General of Inland Revenue R.P.H. Fernando, and several senior officials of the department were also present.