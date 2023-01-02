Jan 02 2023 January 2, 2023 January 2, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron meets President Ranil in Colombo

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron meets Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron, who is on a personal visit to Sri Lanka, met Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (January 02).

During a friendly discussion, Mr. Cameron extended his best wishes to President Wickremesinghe for the New Year, the President’s Media Division said.

President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and President’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake and Director of International Affairs for the President were also present at this discussion.

