President of Kelaniya University Students’ Union arrested

The President of the Kelaniya University Students’ Union Kelum Mudannayake and a students’ union representative, Dilshan Harshana have been arrested by Thalangama Police.

They have been arrested along with another student leader, after they appeared before Thalangama Police today (January 02), over the charges of damaging public property during a protest near the Education Ministry on June 10, 2022.

Attorney-at-Law Nuwan Bopage stated that the two students’ union leaders have been charged with allegedly damaging a gate during a protest which was held near the Ministry of Education recently.

The attorney mentioned that statements are currently being recorded from both of them and that they are scheduled to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (January 03).