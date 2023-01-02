Sri Lanka reduces Diesel and Kerosene prices

Prices of Diesel and Kerosene will be reduced in Sri Lanka with effect from midnight today (January 02).

Accordingly, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has decided to reduce the price of Lanka Auto Diesel by Rs. 15 per litre and a litre of Lanka Kerosene by Rs. 10.

Accordingly, the new price of a litre of Lanka Auto Diesel is Rs. 405 and Lanka Kerosene is Rs. 355.

Accordingly, Lanka IOC (LIOC) has also decided to reduce the price of diesel by Rs. 15 and kerosene by Rs. 10.