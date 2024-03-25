Former Coconut Cultivation Board GM arrested for alleged Rs. 77 million misappropriation

Posted by Editor on March 25, 2024 - 12:48 pm

The former General Manager of the Coconut Cultivation Board was arrested for allegedly misappropriating over Rs. 77 million from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), police said.

A senior police officer confirmed to the media that the 64-year-old suspect from the Delgoda area was taken into CID custody on Friday following an investigation into the complaint of alleged misappropriation of Rs. 77,722,691 from the EPF of the Board.

This fraud has allegedly taken place in 2015 and 2021, and the EPF money of the employees is said to have been given to others through cheques.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Magistrate’s Court in Kaduwela, the police said.